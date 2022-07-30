This week: Charlotte FC vs. Columbus at Bank of America Stadium

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is back in the Queen City this Saturday, set to host the Columbus Crew at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte is 5-9-1 against Eastern Conference opponents and 4-1-0 when it records a pair of goals.

The Columbus Crew are 6-3-6 against Eastern Conference opponents and ninth in the Eastern Conference with 27 goals led by Derrick Etienne with five. The team faces Charlotte after securing two straight shutout wins.

Last week, Yordy Reyna lead Charlotte FC into a matchup with Toronto FC after scoring two goals against Inter Miami last week. But as the team went back into conference play Saturday - and on the heels of a stunning win against a British stalwart in a friendly - they found themselves cold-stunned again in Canada.

Toronto solidly defended their home pitch with four unanswered goals. Jonathan Osorio started the scoring early at four minutes in, while Michael Bradley followed up 10 minutes into play. Federico Bernardeschi found the net 31 minutes in, and Bradley kicked it in again in stoppage time before the end of the first half.

