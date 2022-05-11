Charlotte FC wins 5-1 against the Richmond Kickers

Charlotte FC now advances to the Round of 16.

RICHMOND, Va. — Charlotte FC won 5-1 against the Richmond Kickers for another U.S. Open Cup victory Wednesday night. Charlotte FC now advances to the Round of 16.

