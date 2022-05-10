Charlotte FC visits the New York Red Bulls in final match of the season

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Charlotte won the last meeting 2-0.

HARRISON, N.J. — Charlotte FC is doing it up one last time this season, taking on the New York Red Bulls after scoring four goals against the Philadelphia Union.

Charlotte is 10-13-2 against Eastern Conference opponents and is 6-10 in matches decided by one goal.

The Red Bulls are 11-8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls are seventh in the MLS drawing 163 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.

Last week, in the season's penultimate match, Charlotte FC saw their playoff hopes dwindle away, but it wasn't without giving it an intense effort.

Charlotte FC (13-18-2) had their last home game of the season with Columbus Crew (11-7-15) end with a 2-2 draw. The Queen City team made a noble effort in the second half to get the win, but it just wasn't met to be.

In the end, though, Charlotte FC dropped the match and was eliminated from making the playoffs.

Charlotte FC went into Wednesday's home match against Columbus riding the longest winning streak in franchise history while still in playoff contention.

