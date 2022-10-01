x
Charlotte FC

Swiderski and Charlotte FC host Philadelphia at Bank of America Stadium Saturday

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Karol Swiderski leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. after a two-goal outing against the Chicago Fire.

Charlotte stands at 9-13-1 in Eastern Conference play and 6-10 record in one-goal matches. Andre Shinyashiki has scored four goals for Charlotte. McKinze Gaines has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games. 

RELATED: Here's what events are postponed or canceled due to Ian impacts in the Carolinas

On the other side, the Union are 14-3-7 in Eastern Conference games. The Union have a 6-3 record in matches decided by one goal.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Union won the last match 2-0.

MORE NEWS: FORECAST: Drizzle, mist expected Saturday morning as Ian exits the Carolinas

If you're heading out for tonight's match, expect peeks of sunshine through the clouds this afternoon. We'll see a few showers but most areas remain dry. This is largely due to drier air on the back side of Ian keeping things less soggy this weekend. Highs reach the low-mid 60s. 

Charlotte FC are set to remove the interim tag from manager Christian Lattanzio, a source confirmed to WCNC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni earlier this week.

RELATED: Source: Charlotte FC will retain Christian Lattanzio

Lattanzio has guided the club since original manager Miguel Angel Ramirez was fired after 14 matches.

The team is 9-11-1 under Lattanzio but remains four points out of playoff position with three matches remaining.

