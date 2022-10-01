Swiderski and Charlotte FC host Philadelphia at Bank of America Stadium Saturday

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Karol Swiderski leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. after a two-goal outing against the Chicago Fire.

Charlotte stands at 9-13-1 in Eastern Conference play and 6-10 record in one-goal matches. Andre Shinyashiki has scored four goals for Charlotte. McKinze Gaines has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games.

On the other side, the Union are 14-3-7 in Eastern Conference games. The Union have a 6-3 record in matches decided by one goal.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Union won the last match 2-0.

If you're heading out for tonight's match, expect peeks of sunshine through the clouds this afternoon. We'll see a few showers but most areas remain dry. This is largely due to drier air on the back side of Ian keeping things less soggy this weekend. Highs reach the low-mid 60s.

Charlotte FC are set to remove the interim tag from manager Christian Lattanzio, a source confirmed to WCNC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni earlier this week.

Lattanzio has guided the club since original manager Miguel Angel Ramirez was fired after 14 matches.

The team is 9-11-1 under Lattanzio but remains four points out of playoff position with three matches remaining.

