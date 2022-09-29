Source: Charlotte FC will retain Christian Lattanzio

Lattanzio has served as interim manager for most of the season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC are set to remove the interim tag from manager Christian Lattanzio, a source confirmed to WCNC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni.

Lattanzio has guided the club since original manager Miguel Angel Ramirez was fired after 14 matches.

The team is 9-11-1 under Lattanzio, but remains four points out of playoff position with three matches remaining.

The source confirms the club and Lattanzio are working out a long-term deal to install him as full-time manager.

Charlotte FC hosts Philadelphia Union on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The club parted with Ramirez in May 2022. Owner David Tepper said at the time it was a "difficult decision". Ramirez took to social media to thank fans for their support.

Other coaches that departed with him included assistant coach Mikel Antía, head fitness coach Cristobal Fuentes Nieto, and first team video analyst Luis Piedrahita. Goalkeeper coach Andy Quy remained on staff.

Source says #CharlotteFC is expected to remove interim tag from manager Christian Lattanzio and the sides are working on a deal to keep him in place full time. #mls @wcnc @Topbin90 was first. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 29, 2022

