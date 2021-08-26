Stephen and Ayesha Curry create scholarship at Davidson College aimed boosting equity in women's athletics

The Curry's are creating a scholarship endowment that will seed a women's athletic scholarship and encourage other donors.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Stephen and Ayesha Curry are giving a big, and lasting, gift to Davidson College.

In a statement released on Davidson College's website, the university wrote the endowment was created to elevate women’s athletics at their alma mater.

“The Currys’ gift and vision provide an unprecedented push forward for Davidson Athletics and our exceptional scholar-athletes,” Davidson College Director of Athletics Chris Clunie said.

Since Title IX was introduced in 1972, Davidson's women's programs have won 29 total conference championships.