Tony Stewart to start NHRA team with Leah Pruett, Matt Hagan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart announced Thursday that he is starting a new drag racing team to compete in the NHRA with drivers Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan.

Pruett, who is Stewart's fiancée, will drive the team's Top Fuel entry, while Hagan will compete in Funny Car. The team will operate out of Stewart's existing operation in Brownsburg, Indiana.

Stewart is already co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR and owns a World of Outlaws dirt racing team, plus he founded the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) series that debuted in 2021.

"It's a very unique opportunity to control my own destiny with my almost-husband in a sport I'm absolutely passionate about," Pruett told the Associated Press. "That's an experience and opportunity that nobody would pass up, and I feel like I've been prepping my whole life for something like this — to apply all of my talents to something grand in partnership and alongside somebody sharing the same goals."

Pruett and Hagan are currently teammates under the Don Schumacher Racing banner. On Wednesday, the team announced eight-time champion Tony Schumacher would return in 2022 on a full-time basis.

