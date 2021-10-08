Rick Hendrick gives an exclusive tour of the Hendrick Heritage Center

Hendrick built the facility to pay tribute to his family.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Rick Hendrick gives WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein an exclusive tour of the Hendrick Heritage Center, which features everything from his very first car to some of the most prized possessions in his car collection.

However, the Heritage Center is much more than an ode to Mr. Hendrick's immaculate car collection -- it's a place that honors his family's legacy.

The center features replicas of his grandfather's general store, the bank his mother worked in, the dragstrip where he first raced, his first car dealership and much more.

Hendrick not only has his car collection on-site but a guitar collection as well, which includes autographed guitars ranging from Lady Gaga to Chris Stapleton to Loretta Lynn -- just to name a few.

While the Hendrick Heritage Center houses some of Mr. H's favorite collector items, it also serves as a way to take a trip down memory lane and escape a bad day with just a simple walk through the building.

