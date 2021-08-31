Mecklenburg County mask mandate takes effect Tuesday

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's mask mandate takes effect Tuesday, Aug. 31, and the signs are everywhere. Literally, outside most buildings, there are notices posted warning people that face coverings are required for entry.
The mandate was approved by county commissioners earlier this month. The order took effect in Charlotte and unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg County on the date it was approved, but other towns in the county, like Cornelius, Huntersville and Pineville, had until Aug. 28 to comply.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department plans to handle enforcement of the mandate the same as it did before, with voluntary compliance and education. In most cases, officers will remind people who are not wearing masks inside public spaces that it's now required.
Under the previous mandate, CMPD investigating multiple businesses for not adhering to the rules, but in most cases, those entities were charged with other citations, like violating alcohol curfews. If people refuse to leave a business and do not wear a mask, they could be charged with trespassing.
The proclamation basically calls for face coverings "to be worn in any indoor public place, business or establishment within the City of Charlotte and the unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County, regardless of vaccination status. This requirement applies to all individuals who are at least 5 years of age."
Simply put, anytime someone is inside a public building in Mecklenburg County, they should wear a mask. As for compliance, anyone who does not obey the mandate could be asked to leave the business and if police are called, possibly charged with a misdemeanor.
According to the Mecklenburg County Proclamation:
There are exceptions to the face covering mandate. Face coverings do not need to be worn by someone who:
- Should not wear a face covering due to any medical or behavioral condition or disability (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the face covering without assistance);
- Is actively eating or drinking;
- Is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible;
- Is giving a speech or performance for a broadcast, or to an audience, where they maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from the audience (the audience is still required to wear a face covering if indoors);
- Is temporarily removing their face coverings at work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines;
- Has found their face covering is impeding visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle.