Mecklenburg County mask mandate takes effect Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 31, masks must be worn in all public indoor spaces in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's mask mandate takes effect Tuesday, Aug. 31, and the signs are everywhere. Literally, outside most buildings, there are notices posted warning people that face coverings are required for entry.

The mandate was approved by county commissioners earlier this month. The order took effect in Charlotte and unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg County on the date it was approved, but other towns in the county, like Cornelius, Huntersville and Pineville, had until Aug. 28 to comply.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department plans to handle enforcement of the mandate the same as it did before, with voluntary compliance and education. In most cases, officers will remind people who are not wearing masks inside public spaces that it's now required.

Under the previous mandate, CMPD investigating multiple businesses for not adhering to the rules, but in most cases, those entities were charged with other citations, like violating alcohol curfews. If people refuse to leave a business and do not wear a mask, they could be charged with trespassing.

The proclamation basically calls for face coverings "to be worn in any indoor public place, business or establishment within the City of Charlotte and the unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County, regardless of vaccination status. This requirement applies to all individuals who are at least 5 years of age."

Simply put, anytime someone is inside a public building in Mecklenburg County, they should wear a mask. As for compliance, anyone who does not obey the mandate could be asked to leave the business and if police are called, possibly charged with a misdemeanor.

According to the Mecklenburg County Proclamation:

There are exceptions to the face covering mandate. Face coverings do not need to be worn by someone who: