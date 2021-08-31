Cam Newton released by New England Patriots

Cam Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, was released by the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports.

The New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Newton, 32, resigned with New England earlier this year on a one-year contract. Newton's release was first reported by The Boston Globe. This means rookie quarterback Mac Jones will be New England's starting quarterback after winning the preseason battle.

Last week, Newton was kept away from the team due to a "misunderstanding" on COVID-19 tests being "conducted away from NFL facilities." Newton missed multiple practices ahead of the team's preseason game against the New York Giants.

Newton declined to say if he'd been vaccinated, calling it a personal matter. In a statement last week, the Patriots said Newton underwent daily COVID-19 tests, all of which were negative. According to NFL protocols, all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals, including all players, are exempt from daily testing if they have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Newton missed one game last season after testing positive for the virus.

Prior to missing practice, Newton was considered the team's starting quarterback and had taken the majority of reps, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Newton will now hit free agency and could have some offers to be a veteran backup quarterback.

Newton spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Panthers and led the team to Super Bowl 50 in 2015 while earning NFL MVP honors. The team released him in 2020.

