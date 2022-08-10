Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely with medical condition

Charlotte native Sam Hartman led Wake Forest to the ACC Championship Game last season, guiding the Demon Deacons to an 11-3 record.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest star quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely to undergo treatment for a "non-football related medical condition," the school announced Wednesday.

"The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely," the statement reads. "The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain."

Hartman was diagnosed at Atrium Health Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem after a workout on Tuesday, Wake Forest said in a press release. Hartman underwent a procedure and will return at some point this season, head coach Dave Clawson said Wednesday.

A timeline for Hartman's return wasn't given. Until then, Mitch Griffis will be Wake Forest's starting quarterback, according to Clawson.

Hartman was second in ACC Preseason Player of the Year voting, behind NC State quarterback Devin Leary. The Charlotte native led Wake Forest to 11 victories last season with 39 passing touchdowns and over 4,200 yards. His 300-yard performance lifted Wake to a 38-10 victory over Rutgers in the Gator Bowl.

"Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process," Hartman said in a statement. "I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches."

Wow. #WakeForest says QB Sam Hartman is “out for an extended period of time due to treatment for a non-football related medical condition.” Hartman, a CLT native, had a sensational year last year. Hope he’s ok. @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 10, 2022

"Sam Hartman is the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach," Clawson said. "As a two-time captain and coming off record-setting seasons in 2020 and 2021, Sam was intensely focused on the betterment of his teammates throughout the entire offseason ... We'll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can and in the meantime Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery."

Hartman played his way onto the national scene at Providence Day, throwing for over 6,300 yards and 69 touchdowns in two seasons. He was named first-team all-state before transferring to Oceanside Collegiate Academy in South Carolina for his senior year.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.