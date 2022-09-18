3 dead, 1 injured following crash on I-485 northbound overnight, officials say

I-485 northbound is expected to remain closed until around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to NCDOT officials.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are dead and one is injured following a crash that shut down I-485 North in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to officials.

The NC Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on I-485 northbound between exit 33, which is NC 49 or University City Boulevard, and exit 32, which is US 29 or North Tryon Street.

Medic confirmed that three people died on scene from the crash and another person was taken to the hospital.

Drivers should take University City Boulevard as an alternate route and turn right going south. Turn right onto East Mallard Creek Church Road and turn right onto North Tryon Street. Turn left to merge onto I-485.

This incident remains under investigation. WCNC has reached out to North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information about the crash.

