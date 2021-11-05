3-year-old, mother killed in wrong-way crash, NC troopers say

Troopers said a 3-year-old boy and his mother died after a wrong-way crash in Ashe County Monday morning.

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy and his mother died after a wrong-way crash on Highway 221 in Ashe County Monday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called to a crash along U.S. 221 near Shatley Road a few minutes after 7 a.m. on Oct. 18. When troopers reached the scene, they found two vehicles that were involved in an apparent head-on crash.

Troopers said the driver of a 2005 Honda CRV driving south crossed the center line and hit a 1988 Ford Mustang head-on. The driver of the Ford, who was not hurt, swerved left to avoid the collision, troopers said.

The driver of the Honda was serious injured in the crash and was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Harley Marie Taylor, a passenger in the Ford, died at the scene. Her 3-year-old son, Bentley Taylor, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem but died early Tuesday morning. Troopers said he was properly restrained in a car seat. Neither Taylor nor the driver of the Ford were buckled in, troopers said.

Charges are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Ashe County District Attorney.

