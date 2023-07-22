Crash closes I-85 South near Gastonia

All lanes of I-85 South are closed after North New Hope Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — All lanes of I-85 South near Gastonia are closed due to a crash.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, just after Exit 20, North New Hope Road.

At this time, the road is expected to reopen by 10 p.m. Until then, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is advising motorists to take Exit 21, turn right on Cox Rd, turn left onto E. Ozark Ave. and follow that to access I-85 South.

An alternate route is to take Exit 27, follow NC-273 and then take a right onto US-29/US-74 West. Continue on that road to get back to I-85 South.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Gaston County Emergency Services about the crash and is waiting to hear back.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts