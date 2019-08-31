CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people died in an accident between a motorcycle and a car in west Charlotte on Friday night, police said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wilkinson Blvd. near Alleghany St.

Two other patients were taken to the hospital.

The names of the victims were not released at the time of the crash.

The road was shut down in both directions.

The cause of the wreck was under investigation.

