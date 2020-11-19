One killed in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte

One person died in a crash on I-77 southbound near the interchange with I-85 in north Charlotte Thursday morning. Multiple lanes were shut down by the wreck.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on I-77 south in north Charlotte near the interchange with I-85 early Thursday, officials confirmed.

According to Medic, the crash happened just south of Sunset Road on I-77. Three lanes of I-77 southbound were shut down while police investigate the crash.

Officials have not identified the victim or determined what caused the wreck at this time.