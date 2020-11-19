One killed in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on I-77 south in north Charlotte near the interchange with I-85 early Thursday, officials confirmed.
According to Medic, the crash happened just south of Sunset Road on I-77. Three lanes of I-77 southbound were shut down while police investigate the crash.
Officials have not identified the victim or determined what caused the wreck at this time.
Drivers can use Beatties Ford Road or Statesville Road as alternate routes to get around delays to access I-85.