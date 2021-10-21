1 dead, 3 hurt in crash at I-485 and Mount Holly Road: Medic

Medic said one person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash involving a CATS bus in northwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash along Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon, Medic said.

The crash happened at the interchange with Mount Holly Road around 1 p.m. Medic said one person died at the scene. Three others suffered minor injuries.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol has not released any information about the crash at this time. The victim who died has not been identified.

A CATS bus was stopped at the scene of the crash and appeared to be involved. CATS said neither the bus driver nor any passengers were taken to the hospital by Medic.

