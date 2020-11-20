One dead in crash on I-85 in Rowan County

State troopers are investigating after one person died in a crash on I-85 at Long Ferry Road near Salisbury, North Carolina Friday morning.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — One person died in a crash on I-85 southbound in Rowan County, North Carolina Friday morning, state troopers said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a crash near Exit 84 on I-85 south around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20. The wreck happened near Long Ferry Road just north of Salisbury at the town of Spencer.

NCDOT said the road reopened just before 11 a.m. Friday.