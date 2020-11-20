x
One dead in crash on I-85 in Rowan County

State troopers are investigating after one person died in a crash on I-85 at Long Ferry Road near Salisbury, North Carolina Friday morning.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — One person died in a crash on I-85 southbound in Rowan County, North Carolina Friday morning, state troopers said. 

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a crash near Exit 84 on I-85 south around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20. The wreck happened near Long Ferry Road just north of Salisbury at the town of Spencer. 

NCDOT said the road reopened just before 11 a.m. Friday.

Troopers have not identified the person killed or determined what caused the crash at this time.

