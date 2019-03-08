CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Members of a group of dirt bike riders and bicyclists caught on camera riding through uptown are speaking out for the first time since drivers and police criticized their actions.

In a video posted online last weekend, dirt bikers and bicyclists are seen rumbling through uptown, pulling off dangerous moves like riding between cars into oncoming traffic.

CMPD said the group broke numerous traffic laws, and they said they wanted to find the riders before someone gets hurt or killed.

Richard Flood, 19, and Tristan Liebert, 17, are members of the group that was in the video.

"We don't terrorize anything," Liebert said. "I mean, yeah, we might break traffic laws here and there and stuff, but, I mean, that's the fun of it."

"I feel like everybody knows their own personal limits when they do certain things," Flood added. "In my opinion, I feel like they know when they should and shouldn't do something so they really have nothing to worry about."

Both Flood and Liebert said riding bicycles and dirt bikes helps them avoid getting into trouble, and they consider it a fulfilling passion.

"We're not riding around downtown to hurt anybody," Liebert said. "We're just keeping us from getting hurt because the environment in our neighborhood, and stuff, we can't ride around there because it's so much going on."

They said uptown has security, a sense of order, and lots of people, which, in their view, makes it safer to ride.

It's also the same reasons why others call the group's rides reckless.

No longer getting notifications? Click here for the new WCNC app

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Boy scouts stranded at Charlotte Douglas after World Scout Jamboree

Slithery scare: WATCH, snake stuck in gas pump screen surprises Kansas woman

Woman Walks into NC Humane Society, Asks for 2 Dogs Who've Been There Longest with Special Needs