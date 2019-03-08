CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines took some heat on Twitter Friday after thousands of boy scouts were stranded at Charlotte Douglas for hours.

The World Scout Jamboree was held this week in Mount Hope, West Virginia, more than three hours north of Charlotte. Around 45,000 scouts from 169 countries were in attendance.

Patricia Baker tweeted at American Airlines with some photos her son sent her from Charlotte Douglas.

"There are thousands of Boys Scouts sitting in the terminal and out in the rain in Charlotte, NC waiting to get checked in for their flights. What a disaster? 'Be Prepared' obviously does not apply to AA," she said.

Baker told NBC Charlotte her son was a 19-year-old young adult leader with a troop from Houston.

"These kids haven't eaten most of the day. Do the right thing @AmericanAir and help out some Boy Scouts. You knew these groups were coming. Shame on you!" she tweeted.

The airline responded to Baker.

"We're aware of the large group of scouts, and are working at the local level to help get them onto their flights," the company tweeted.

"Going on 8 hours. You should give all of those Scouts free food on their flights. At a minimum," Baker tweeted back.

Baker told NBC Charlotte her son finally boarded his flight after spending nearly nine hours at Charlotte Douglas.

Robert Parkhurst also tweeted photos of the boy scout crowd at the airport.

"Chaos at the @Americanair terminal at the Charlotte airport as Scouts leave the #ScoutJamboree. @AmericanAir checking in groups via regular checkin, telling one group to go in and then back out. Will we make our flight? @2019_wsj @worldscouting," he posted.

NBC Charlotte reached out to American Airlines for comment. Officials said 8,000 passengers arrived at the airport at the same time, and due to passenger traffic, the airport had to restrict access at the ticket counter.

The airline said it provided water to the majority of the scouts who were outside on the curb, and pizza was also provided.

American Airlines said there were holds placed on planes to allow scouts to board. Those who missed their flights were accommodated on the next available.

Charlotte Douglas officials issued this statement: "The airport is open and is still continuing to process passengers through the airline ticketing process and the TSA security checkpoints. For those who have not made connections, the airline will rebook those passengers on the first available flights to their destinations cities."

