Hawthorne Lane Bridge (finally) reopens to vehicle traffic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hawthorne Lane Bridge has, finally, reopened to vehicle traffic on Monday.

The highly anticipated project had been delayed multiple times, leaving Charlotte residents and city leaders frustrated. The project has been underway since July of 2017.

A spokesperson for CATS said the most recent delay was due to a contractor's error. They said the contractor poured the wrong type of concrete per the design, so rails could not be installed.

According to CATS, future intermittent sidewalk and lane closures may be required accommodate lighting, handrail and pavement marking installation and other work.

The Hawthorne Lane Bridge has reopened to vehicular traffic. #CityLYNXGoldLine pic.twitter.com/IX5bouDmPU — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) December 21, 2020