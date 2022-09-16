Dump truck takes out power lines, causes major traffic problems in Huntersville

A dump truck crashed into power lines Friday, causing major delays and traffic headaches for drivers in Huntersville.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A crash involving a dump truck knocked down power lines along a busy Huntersville road Friday, causing widespread power outages and major headaches for drivers.

The crash happened on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road in north Charlotte. Duke Energy reported approximately 2,000 power outages due to the crash. Those outages extended from Alexanderana Road to Stumptown Road in Huntersville, causing all red lights to not have power, according to Huntersville police. W.T. Harris Boulevard is closed at Reames Road while crews work to clear the scene and restore power.

All intersections should be treated as a four-way stop, police said. Officers are on the scene directing traffic to keep things flowing, as Statesville Road is the busiest stretch of road in Huntersville in the Northlake area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said it expects long delays for "several hours" while officers direct traffic in the area. All traffic lights are inoperable, according to CMPD.

Duke Energy estimates power will be restored around 7:15 a.m. In the meantime, drivers should avoid the area if possible until power is restored and all red lights are functioning.

Careful driving around the Northlake Mall area and Statesville Road corridor. Power is out meaning multiple intersections do not have working traffic lights. Watch for police as well https://t.co/ekRpBqIvqe — WCNC Traffic (@WCNCTraffic) September 16, 2022

