Mecklenburg County jail officer dies in motorcycle crash in Shelby

Brandon Thomas was 35 years old when he passed away in the off-duty accident.

SHELBY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers after an off-duty crash in Shelby on Thursday.

The office said 35-year-old Ofc. Brandon Thomas was involved in a motorcycle crash along Mount Sinai Church Road just before 2:40 p.m. The office reports North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thomas was the only driver involved in the crash and no other cars were involved.

"MCSO is deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Thomas; our hearts, prayers and condolences go out to his family. This came as quite a shock to our organization, and we are deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden death one of our own," said Sheriff Garry McFadden in a statement.

Thomas started working at the jail in June 2020 and remained an officer there while he was with the sheriff's office. As of writing, funeral arrangements have not been shared.

