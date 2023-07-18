I-85 North closed in west Charlotte after crash involving overturned tractor-trailer, officials say

NCDOT said I-85 North is expected to be closed until 8:00 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to NC Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. near Exit 37, which is Beatties Ford Road on I-85 North.

Medic confirmed that multiple agencies, including the Charlotte Fire Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, were on the scene. At least one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

NCDOT said the road is expected to be closed until 8 a.m.

Drivers are advised to take Exit 36 onto Brookshire Freeway, which is NC 16. Turn right onto NC 16 South. Follow NC 16 South to I-277. Continue straight on I-277 to Exit 5 A, I-77 northbound. Follow I-77 North to reaccess I-85.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts