Hallelujah! New lane opens on I-485 in south Charlotte

A new lane opened this week on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte as part of the $346 million express lane project.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A new lane is now open on Interstate 485 Tuesday as crews make progress on the express lane project in south Charlotte.

The new general purpose lane runs between Rea Road and Providence Road as part of improvements to I-485 between Interstate 77 and U.S. 74. Some off-ramps may be temporarily closed Tuesday night if necessary to allow crews to connect existing lanes.

In August, North Carolina transportation officials said the project will now extend beyond its original 2022 completion date. Construction began in the summer of 2019.

The $346 million project will eventually add one express toll lane in each direction between U.S. 74/Independence Boulevard and Interstate 77.

The I-485 express lanes are part of a series of NCDOT projects in southern Mecklenburg County, including widening the Ballantyne Commons Parkway bridge, a new interchange at Weddington Road and improvements to the John Street interchange in Matthews. There is currently no timeline for the construction to be fully completed.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts