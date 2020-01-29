CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is hoping to relieve congestion on Independence Blvd. by implementing a network of express lanes.

NCDOT is currently undertaking a series of express lane projects on I-77, I-485, and U.S. 74 (Independence Boulevard).

The express lane projects are intended to provide drivers with a network of reliable travel time options throughout the region, especially during peak travel hours, NCDOT said on their website.

The project includes improvements on routes parallel to U.S. 74 to help minimize congestion during construction on U.S. 74 on Independence Point Parkway, Northeast Parkway, Arequipa Drive, Krefeld Drive. The U-2509 B project includes upgrading U.S. 74 to an expressway with express lanes from west of Idlewild Road to I-485.

NCDOT said the planned improvements on Independence Boulevard will give motorists the choice of paying a fee for a reliable trip time between I -277 in Charlotte and I-485 in Matthews.

The estimated cost for the project is $905-958 million and officials hope to have a start date of 2022.

NCDOT representatives will be available to answer questions and receive comments from residents at a public meeting Wednesday evening in the Oven Auditorium - Starlight room from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The opportunity to submit written comments will be provided at the meeting or can be submitted via phone or email by Feb. 29, 2020.

The comments and information received will be taken into consideration as work on the project develops, NCDOT said.

