Man found dead in truck on I-77 may have crashed weeks ago, troopers say

Troopers said a man was found dead in a flipped-over pickup truck along I-77 near the South Yadkin River in Iredell County Thursday evening.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man found dead in a crashed pickup truck on I-77 in Iredell County Thursday may have crashed several days or weeks ago, state troopers said.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to a deadly crash on I-77 near mile-marker 56 at the South Yadkin River in Iredell County. Troopers said a person passing by saw a vehicle flipped over at the bottom of a hill in the median. Troopers found a man dead inside the truck. He has not been identified.

Investigators said the truck was traveling north on I-77 when the driver ran off the left side of the road into the median, down the embankment and jumped the river before coming to a stop upside-down in a wooded area. Troopers believe the crash happened several days, or even weeks ago.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at 828-466-5504.