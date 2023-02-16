Motorcyclist dead after crash in Rock Hill, police say

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man is dead following a motorcycle in Rock Hill Wednesday evening, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

Officers responded to a traffic accident call along Albright Road, not far from South Heckle Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m. where a 25-year-old man was found laying on the road with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation later found the motorcyclist was driving a Harley Davidson south on Albright Road when he hit the rear of a Nissan Altima, police said. The impact caused him to fall into the road when he was hit by a Dodge Ram in the adjacent lane.

The deadly accident is still under investigation at this time.

