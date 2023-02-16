NC Quick Pass System will be unavailable starting Friday

Beginning Friday, ncquickpass.com and myncquickpass.com will be unavailable until Feb. 24 to allow for the upgrade to take place.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NC Quick Pass will be offline Friday beginning at 5 p.m. as a new website and system launches, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

During the outage, customers will not be able to make payments, sign up for a NC Quick Pass account, manage their account, or perform any other actions on our existing website, phone system or at our customer service centers.

Customers will still be able to use the NC Quick Pass HOV app and HOV website for the I-77 Express Lanes. Any outstanding invoices should be paid to your NC Quick Pass account and money should be added to the account before Feb. 17.

Customers will still be able to travel as usual on North Carolina toll facilities. Customers that travel during this period will receive a Bill by Mail invoice or see the transactions on their account after the transition period.

