LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A school bus, logging truck, and two cars collided in Lancaster County, according to a witness.

It happened on Highway 9 near S. Potter Rd. on Monday afternoon.

The witness said the logging truck hit a car, which got shoved up underneath the school bus, then the bus hit another car.

The driver of the car trapped underneath the bus was hurt, according to a witness.

The witness told NBC Charlotte the kids were taken off the bus and continued on their route on another bus.

There was no immediate word on any other injuries, however, the sheriff's office said many medical helicopters were dispatched.

