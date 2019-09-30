CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting happened in uptown Charlotte not far from the scene of the fire at Rooster's Wood-Fired kitchen on Monday afternoon.

Medic said EMTs responded to a call for a gunshot wound in the area of Trade and College Streets around 3:50 p.m.

One patient was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

The fire at Rooster's broke out just before 3 p.m. Sixty-five firefighters helped get the flames under control.

