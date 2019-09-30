CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen in uptown Charlotte sent smoke into the air Monday.

The Charlotte Fire Department sent a total of 65 firefighters to battle the fire, which was located near a restaurant on the lower levels of One Bank of America Plaza.

At the height of the fire, official sounded a third alarm for additional resources.

"We've got heavy smoke showing from a vent at Rooster's, looks like it's already gotten up into the building as well," first responders could be heard saying on emergency radio transmissions.

The fire department responded to the 100 block of North College Street, near the intersection with East Trade Street, at 2:42 p.m., officials said. The location is part of the Bank of America complex.

Fire at One Bank of America plaza The Charlotte Fire Department battled a fire Monday near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen in uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department battled a fire Monday near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen in uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department battled a fire Monday near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen in uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department battled a fire Monday near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen in uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department battled a fire Monday near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen in uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department battled a fire Monday near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen in uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department battled a fire Monday near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen in uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department battled a fire Monday near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen in uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department battled a fire Monday near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen in uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department battled a fire Monday near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen in uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department battled a fire Monday near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen in uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department battled a fire Monday near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen in uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department battled a fire Monday near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen in uptown Charlotte.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of a second-floor air vent near the Bank of America parking deck. Inside, fire officials said they found "floor-to-ceiling" smoke conditions.

Firefighters helped six people trapped in a stairwell, officials said.

Workers from nearby offices were evacuated while firefighters actively fought to fire and worked to contain the smoke.

North College Street between 4th Street and 5th Street is closed while the investigation continues.

About an hour after they first responded, the Charlotte Fire Department said they had the fire "under control" and were monitoring for additional hotspots.

During the fire, smoke could be seen for several blocks in uptown Charlotte.

A viewer sent WCNC NBC Charlotte video of smoke rising from a building in uptown.

In the midst of the firefighting efforts, Medic responded to a report of a shooting at Epicentre.

RELATED: Shooting in uptown not far from Rooster's fire

One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

More news from wcnc.com:

School bus, logging truck, 2 cars collide in Lancaster County, witness says

UPDATE: Girl who accused boys of pinning, cutting her hair, said she made the story up

NC drivers will need to replace license plate every 7 years starting in 2021