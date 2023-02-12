Several lanes closed on I-85 South in north Charlotte closed due to tractor-trailer crash, officials say

All southbound lanes are expected to remain closed until around 12:30 p.m., according to NCDOT.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three lanes of Interstate 85 southbound are closed in north Charlotte following a crash involving a tractor-trailer Sunday morning, officials said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-85 South near Exit 40, which is North Graham Street, just after 7:30 a.m.

Medic confirmed two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

All southbound lanes are expected to remain closed until around 12:30 p.m., according to NCDOT.

The Charlotte Fire Department said traffic is being diverted off of I-85 and that drivers can expect significant delays in the area.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.