4 teens killed in head-on crash in eastern North Carolina

Four teenagers were killed in a head-on crash on U.S. 264 Thursday, including one who was set to graduate from high school Saturday.

PITT COUNTY, N.C. — Four teenagers were killed in a head-on crash with a box truck on U.S. 264 in Pitt County, North Carolina, Thursday, including one who was set to graduate from high school this weekend.

North Carolina Highway Patrol identified the teens killed as 18-year-old Abby Foster, 17-year-old John Winstead, 15-year-old Devin Wilson, and his 18-year-old sister Madison. A 16-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said the crash happened near the exit for Highway 43, just west of Greenville.

Highway Patrol said the driver of a box truck, identified as Alberto Pedraza III, crossed the median and hit the teens' car head-on. Troopers said Pedraza was driving too fast for rainy conditions and lost control. He faces charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

