Two dead after accident along light rail tracks in south Charlotte

Two people were killed after an accident near East Hebron Street and South Boulevard early Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in an accident near the LYNX Blue Line in south Charlotte early Tuesday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported crash at the intersection of East Hebron Street and South Boulevard, near the light rail station just north of Sharon Road West, a few minutes after 5 a.m. Investigators said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

CATS said a bus bridge is currently in place between I-485 and the Arrowood station while detectives investigate the accident. The people who were killed have not been identified at this time.

No further details have been provided by CMPD at this time.

