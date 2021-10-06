Charleston, SC named 2nd best small US city by popular magazine

Charleston, one of the most popular vacation spots in the Carolinas, was ranked high due to its Southern charm, culture, history and delicious food.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After spending several years at the top, Charleston, South Carolina, has slipped to the No. 2 spot for best small cities in the U.S., according to Condé Nast.

The popular travel magazine put Charleston in the runner-up spot thanks to its Southern charm, culture, history and delicious food.

"Charleston may be a small town, but this city punches well above its weight," the magazine wrote. "When you consider everything it has to offer — history, culture, food, charm — it's no wonder the so-called Holy City has made our list of the best small cities in the U.S. for 10 years running."

Last month, Travel and Leisure was even higher on Charleston, ranking it as the top must-visit destination in the U.S.

