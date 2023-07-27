Charlotte to see hottest temperatures of the year so far this weekend

The heat index in Charlotte will be well over 100 degrees through the weekend as the Carolinas feel the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area is bracing for the hottest temperatures of the year so far with a heat index that will make it feel well over 100 degrees through this weekend, Larry Sprinkle said.

Forecast high temperatures in the Charlotte metro will be in the mid-to-upper 90s with Charlotte looking at a scorching 97 degrees, which would be the hottest day of 2023. Sprinkle said the heat index, which calculates how hot it feels based on temperature and humidity, will be around 102 degrees.

And we're just getting started with even hotter weather expected this weekend in the Carolinas.

"Mid-to-upper 90s and that's not factoring in the heat index. This is way above the average of 90 degrees for this time of year," Sprinkle said. "Hot, hazy, humid, the three H-factor."

Heat Index forecast for Charlotte

Thursday: 102

Friday: 105

Saturday: 106

Sunday: 103

Monday: 95

Yesterday hit 95 degrees for the THIRD time this year. The next 4 days will likely match or be hotter than our peak so far. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/5WNFoIyJiJ — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) July 27, 2023

Friday's heat index in Charlotte is forecast to hit 105 degrees right now with virtually everyone outside of the mountains expected to be over 100 degrees. The hot weather will extend from Morganton along Interstate 40 to Raleigh with Albemarle, Chester, Concord, Lincolnton, Monroe, Mooresville, Rockingham and Shelby all expected to see a triple-digit heat index.

Saturday will be even worse, according to Sprinkle.

"We're talking about 105 degrees as we head into the weekend," Sprinkle said. "Heat index temperatures anywhere from 102 to 106."

Should Charlotte get a forecast heat index of 105 degrees, it's technically "dangerously hot" and a heat advisory would be issued by the National Weather Service.

Summer heat is nothing new for the Carolinas, obviously, but what we're feeling is much hotter than the usual conditions this time of year. And it's not just the Carolinas. Heat warnings are in effect across the Midwest and Southwest as 130 million Americans are dealing with some type of heat alert this week.

"The reason it's been so bad is the jet stream has shifted north, everything's just baking," meteorologist Chris Mulcahy said. "It's all starting to spread toward the east, where before it was the central U.S., now you're seeing the Midwest and the Northeast, and soon, the Carolinas."

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Many heat-related illnesses can be avoided. Prevention is key: spending time indoors (preferably in the air conditioning), taking breaks in the shade, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding the hottest part of the day. However, here are some distinguishing characteristics to keep in mind.

According to the CDC, heatstroke is a medical emergency. Here's what to look out for:

A body temperature of 103 degrees or higher

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

A fast, strong pulse

Nausea

Headache

Dizziness

Confusion

Losing consciousness

If you or a loved one is suffering from heatstroke, you should call 911 immediately. Move the person to a cooler place and try to lower their body temperature with cool compresses or a cool bath. Key importance with heatstroke: do not give the person anything to drink.

If you think someone is suffering from heat exhaustion, look for:

Excessive sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

A fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting