Let it snow ... please? This is the last time Charlotte saw measurable snowfall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The snow lovers are getting restless.

Monday marks 366 days since Charlotte last saw measurable snowfall, when 0.2" fell in the Queen City on Jan. 29, 2022, according to chief meteorologist Brad Panovich.

So far this winter, only the North Carolina mountains have seen considerable snowfall, and snow lovers in Charlotte are feeling a bit bummed out. From hoping and wishing that winter thunderstorms would bring snow (they don't) to the frigid Christmas weekend, it seems like Charlotte's had most of the ingredients for wintry precipitation at times, just not all at once.

And thus the frustration.

It's been 366 days, counting today with no measurable snowfall in #Charlotte. Last was on Jan 29th, 2022 with 0.2" #cltwx #wcnc — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) January 30, 2023

But if you're still waiting for a snow day in Charlotte, don't give up. If you go back to 1878, when record-keeping began, more snow has fallen in the month of February than in any other month. Only about 14 inches more, but the biggest snowstorms have happened in February.

In fact, Panovich says Charlotte's snowiest time of year is still ahead, as late February into March seems to be the sweet spot. But climate change is having an impact on winter in the Carolinas. Just a decade ago, the 30-year average for snowfall was 4.4". It's now just 3.5".

Keep in mind, all snowfall measurements are taken at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. It's quite possible that University City would see more or less snowfall than say, Ballantyne or Steele Creek area, depending on how a storm system develops.

And if we're still running dry on the snow meter at the end of February ... Charlotte's snowiest date is March 2. Whether we get snow or not remains to be seen, but there's still time.

