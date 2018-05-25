CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's the time of year when flash flooding can happen anywhere across the Carolinas.

The normally tranquil streams and creeks in your neighborhood or the area can become raging torrents if heavy rain falls overhead or upstream. Flash flooding can also occur on city streets and highway underpasses.

It's the type of flooding that begins within six hours and often within three hours after extremely heavy rainfall. Flash floods can also occur due to dam or levee breaks, or even mudslides.

The intensity of the rainfall and the location can determine just how quickly the flash flooding may occur, and it can even have an influence on where it may occur. Quite often this happens so quickly that people are caught off-guard.

Their situation may become dangerous if they encounter high, fast-moving water while traveling. If people are in their homes or businesses, the water may rise quickly and trap them, or cause damage to the property without them having a chance to protect it.

There are two types of alerts for flash floods which are issued by the National Weather Service. One is a flash flood watch, which means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding.

The other is a flash flood warning, meaning a flash flood is occurring or one will occur imminently and is usually issued when there are strong weather radar echoes for an area that is prone to flash flooding.

