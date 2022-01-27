More potholes are expected this winter. Here's how to report one

It's normal to see potholes during winter. Here's how transportation officials in the Carolinas are working to keep highways smooth for drivers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With two recent winter storms and another on the way this weekend, drivers in the Charlotte area should be on the lookout for potholes.

It's not unusual to see potholes during the winter months. Transportation officials in North Carolina and South Carolina say their crews are working hard to make repair potholes as quickly as possible.

"We have 42,000 miles of road in our state," Brittany Harriot with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said. "It's not always possible to find every pothole out there."

Harriot said there's always an increase in the number of pothole reports during winter and crews will quickly be dispatched. But with even more wintry weather on the way, there's a chance some of those potholes reappear.

On top of that, there are supply issues limiting how much work can actually be done.

"There is a limited amount of asphalt, which decreases the chance we will be able to get to it," Harriot said.

Simply put, be patient. And always be aware of your surroundings on the highway. Click here to report a pothole in South Carolina.

North Carolina and Charlotte transportation officials said they're not seeing an influx of pothole reports or experiencing any shortages or delays in repairs. NCDOT said even with the winter weather, they have seen 700 fewer requests this month than last January. But they say more potholes make their entrance in the spring, so those numbers could grow quickly in a few months.

Click here to learn more about reporting a pothole in North Carolina. You can also find information about filing a property damage claim if your car or truck is damaged from driving over a pothole.