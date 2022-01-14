How to winterize your car for this weekend's weather

Change your oil, antifreeze, and check other liquids. This can be done easily if you take your vehicle in for routine maintenance.

Gas up! This goes without saying, but no one wants to break down or not have access to heat during a winter storm.

Speaking of - fix your car heater if it’s broken! Short drives aren’t as bad, but imagine a long drive or even getting stuck in your car during a winter storm. Your heater could save your life.

Inspect your car’s battery. Car batteries on their last leg often die quicker in colder weather. Plus, a battery on the fritz is just an inconvenience. Especially if you have no choice but to be out and about on Sunday or Monday.