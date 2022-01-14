How to winterize your car for this weekend's weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The time to prepare your vehicle for this weekend’s storm is now! Here are some helpful tips to make sure you’re ready to head on the road:
Check your tire tread. Inspect your tires for wear and remember to rotate them during every oil change if you can. If you can’t see any lines in your tires, it’s ready for new ones.
Another thing to note is considering snow tires. While it’s not necessary for our entire region, if you live in the mountains - it may be a good idea. Just remember to switch them back because snow tires often lower your fuel efficiency.
Fill those tires up or make sure they’re at the proper pressure. You can do it easily yourself (if you know how!)
Change your oil, antifreeze, and check other liquids. This can be done easily if you take your vehicle in for routine maintenance.
Gas up! This goes without saying, but no one wants to break down or not have access to heat during a winter storm.
Speaking of - fix your car heater if it’s broken! Short drives aren’t as bad, but imagine a long drive or even getting stuck in your car during a winter storm. Your heater could save your life.
Inspect your car’s battery. Car batteries on their last leg often die quicker in colder weather. Plus, a battery on the fritz is just an inconvenience. Especially if you have no choice but to be out and about on Sunday or Monday.
Last, but not least, check your brakes!
Everyone should stay weather aware as we approach this winter storm, potentially the largest in our area in over three years. Stay tuned for updates because a lot can still change.
