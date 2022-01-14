How to report a power outage during the winter storm

Freezing rain and ice can accumulate on power lines, causing widespread outages. Here's how you can report an outage to get service restored quickly.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A winter storm system moving into the Carolinas this weekend will bring the threat of freezing rain, ice, sleet and snow to the Charlotte area, as well as the possibility of power outages.

First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says it only takes about a half-inch of ice accumulating on power lines to take them down or snap a pole. The Charlotte area will be at risk for freezing rain (that's when rain freezes when it makes contact with the surface) and ice as the storm moves north late Sunday.

So if you're home and the power goes out, do you know how to report a power outage? Here's how you can report a utility outage to some of the major service providers in the Charlotte area.

Electric Power Outages

Duke Energy

If you see a fallen power line or safety hazard, call Duke Energy at 1-800-769-3766 immediately To check the status of current outages and their estimated time of restoration, check the interactive map online.

Blue Ridge Energy

To report a Blue Ridge Energy power outage, customers can call 1-800-448-2383. Blue Ridge Energy customers can also report outages via mobile app or text message. They list lots of ways of how to report an outage online.

Energy United

Energy United customers can report an outage by calling 1-800-386-4833 or online by logging into their customer account. Customers also have the option to call 1-800-522-3793.

Energy United also has text message alerts for customers who wish to stay informed about outages in their area.

Natural Gas

Dominion Energy

To report a natural gas emergency via Dominion Energy, call 911 or 1-877-776-2427. Reporting a gas leak cannot be done online.

Piedmont Natural Gas

If you smell natural gas or suspect a leak, leave the area immediately. Call Piedmont Natural Gas at 1-800-752-7504 or call 911.

Frontier Natural Gas

If you suspect there is a gas leak in your home or on your property, call 911 and Frontier Natural Gas at 336-526-2690 or 1-888-337-4774.

Natural gas is non-toxic, odorless and lighter than air. An odor is added to help you detect a potential leak. Check for the following signs:

A rotten egg odor

Discolored or dead vegetation near the pipeline

A hissing, whistling or roaring sound near a gas appliance or pipeline

Dirt or debris blowing into the air or persistent bubbles in water-covered areas

Flames

Water

Charlotte Water

If you see a water leak or have a busted pipe, contact Charlotte Water immediately at 794-336-7600. Customers can also call 311. Customers should call Charlotte Water if they see water leaking from under the street, from a meter box or from a fire hydrant.