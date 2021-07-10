USPS committed to fixing Morganton sinkhole

The Postal Service said it has finished prep work to repair a sinkhole in Morganton that formed last November and has only gotten larger due to heavy rain.

MORGANTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on Oct. 7, 2021

The U.S. Postal Service said this week it is committed to fixing the large sinkhole that opened in Morganton last November and has only gotten larger since.

The sinkhole formed during heavy rain from Tropical Storm Eta last year. Additional rain on New Year's Day caused it to expand. Last week, the sinkhole filled with water from heavy rain across the mountains and foothills.

USPS issued the following statement to WCNC Charlotte about fixing the hole:

"The Postal Service is committed to fixing the sinkhole. We have finished our prep work and are ready to begin construction. Since the project will require construction on neighboring properties easements are necessary before the project can continue. However, not all easements have been granted yet from neighboring property owners."

This sinkhole opened up in Morganton back in November. You can see all the water collected from today’s rain.



A sinkhole forms when water accumulates and doesn’t drain properly. As water collects under the ground, it can cause it to crumble. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/3bbDy7Hgy2 — Brittany Van Voorhees (@WeatherBrittany) October 7, 2021