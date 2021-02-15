When will the rainy, gloomy weather come to an end?

More rain this week with a brief break in between systems.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I don't have to tell you that it has been a wet month already. And for those of us who like the sunshine, it's been a struggle! So, how much precipitation have we seen this month?

So far this month we've seen 2.28 inches of precipitation at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. On average, we should see 1.53 inches at this point, but if you think back to 2020, we saw 4.46 inches of precipitation at this point in the month!

The past week alone has been pretty wet with measurable precipitation each day since Thursday. We've picked up nearly a half-inch (.45) of rain Thursday and over a half-inch (.67) Saturday.

And if the rain wasn't enough, we finally climbed into the 40s on Valentine's Day after being stuck in the 30s for two days!

We're only halfway through the month, but it does look like we'll start to turn the corner sooner than later after another round of rain, and possibly wintry weather north and west of Charlotte, Thursday into early Friday, which will bring more measurable precipitation. So, this week we could see another 2-3 inches of rain in the Charlotte area.

And while we're expecting a brief break from the rain Tuesday into Wednesday, a longer break looks likely into the weekend!

Looking longer-term, over the next 6-10 days, the precipitation outlook looks to be below average February 20th - 24th.

So while the weather has been blah lately, the sunshine is around the corner!