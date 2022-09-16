QC Happenings: 11 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Experience unique festivals, musical performances and more this weekend in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can look forward to sunny skies and warm temperatures this weekend as you head out for activities in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, Sept. 16

Food Truck Friday

Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities, happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information about this free event can be found here.

Blackstar Symphony

Come out to Blackstar Symphony, a must-see unique and singular interpretation of the music of Blackstar, David Bowie’s final album. The concert is part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival kick-off, happening on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. Find more information here.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Cabarrus County Fair

This Saturday is your last opportunity to head out to the Cabarrus County Fair this weekend, complete with awesome attractions, food, games, contests and more. Happening from now until Sept. 17. Find more information about tickets here.

Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas @ Truist Field

Come out for a celebration of Latin culture at Truist Field, featuring local cuisine, traditional live dances, and live music sung by world-renowned artists. Happening at 3 p.m. Find more information here.

President's Cup Fan Shop opens

Golf fans, rejoice! The Presidents' Cup Fan Shop will be open Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also feature apparel from 704 Shop. Guests can park at South Mecklenburg High School, and shuttles will be available to take you to and from Quail Hollow Club. Find more information here.

University City Farmers Market

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products at the University City Farmers Market returns in 2022. This weekend's market features a cooking demonstration and a blood drive. This free market is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

NoDaHood FestiFall Market

Experience a day at the NoDaHood FestiFall, featuring day full of shopping with 70+ local artisans and vendors, food trucks, live music & DJs, beer and cocktails and more. This free event is happening from 1-6 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Charlotte Mimosa Festival 2022

What better way to kick off Sunday than with the Charlotte Mimosa Festival, featuring a wide variety of mimosas, musical entertainment, food trucks and vendors. Happening from 1-5 p.m. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

58th Annual Festival in the Park @ Freedom Park

Charlotte’s lauded Festival in the Park returns this weekend at Freedom Park. Since 1964, this Queen City tradition celebrates the city’s culture through to-die-for eats, homegrown vendors, epic musical performances, and more. You don’t want to miss out on the festivities, kicking off at 4 p.m. Friday and concluding at 5 p.m. Sunday. Find more information here.

Charlotte International Arts Festival