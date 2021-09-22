Weather IQ: Charlotte Climatology for Autumn

Sept. 22 officially marks the begin Autumn at 3:20 p.m. Here is what fall is like here in the Charlotte area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Better known as fall or autumn, the autumnal equinox is the season of apples, leaf piles, pumpkins, PSLs, Halloween and Thanksgiving.

This is also the time of year that the Greater Charlotte Area's temperatures go through some big cooler changes.

The first day of autumn typically arrives either on Sept. 22 or 23. However, it can arrive on other dates. The last time we had a start of fall on Sept. 24 was back in 1931. Looking ahead, the next time autumn will "fall" on the 24th is in the year 2303. So mark your calendars.

We are spoiled here in the Carolinas because our temperatures hold warmer longer than say our friends up north.

The first day of fall comes with an average high of 81° before falling below 80 by the end of September. Going forward we will lose an average of 1 degree every 3 days until the end of November.

Don't blink: Here is every change to our average highs through the season of autumn. Up until Thanksgiving, the normal high will drop one degree every three days. pic.twitter.com/ZSsXtJuHaz — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) September 22, 2021

October is one of the best months in the Carolinas. This is not biased but rather it is scientifically ideal for human comfort.

Studies prove that most people feel most comfortable in temperatures between 70 and 80 degrees. That pretty much October's highs, where highs start in the upper 70s and average 68 come Halloween.

The Perfect Day: A "technical" perfect day would be highs in the mid-70s, relative humidity at 40-60% with a light breeze under mostly sunny skies. Assessing the averages, those days are most likely in early to mid-October.

November and December turn crisp then cold: Starting in the upper 60s and then a month and a half later, we end the season averaging a high of 54°.

Low Temperatures: Over the next 3 months our average low will drop 27° from 61° to 34°. October the 50s and 40s become more common at nights, November owns the 40s and 30s and by December a clear night has a decent shot to drop below freezing.

Autumn Rain: Fall is one of the drier seasons. October, November, and December are the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th driest months.

Wishing you all a cozy, fun-filled autumn.

