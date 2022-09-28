Several Charlotte weekend events canceled due to Hurricane Ian, while others hold on

Heavy rain and wind is expected to move into the Charlotte area on Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte may not see extreme impacts from Hurricane Ian but heavy rain is forcing several weekend events to reschedule.

The much-anticipated food festival Taste of Charlotte made the decision to postpone the three-day event on Tuesday.

"Seeing that the rain and the wind was going to be so heavy, we really, in good conscience, could not say, 'yeah, let’s push through and still have an outdoor event,'” shared event planner Carrie Griffin.

The festival was set for this weekend at Truist Field with food vendors, live music, and the Pink Cupcake Walk. It’s now rescheduled for October 7, 8 and 9.

"When reaching out to the bands and sponsors we’re telling them, 'hey, set up time is the same,' we’re literally moving everything seven days,” Griffin explained.

Also postponed is the Greater Charlotte Heart Walk. The American Heart Association event was scheduled for Saturday, October 1, but has been rescheduled to Sunday, October 16.

Popular Plaza Midwood restaurant Moo & Brew was planning a food, beer, and music festival for Saturday, October 1 but that has now been canceled. Organizers are accepting refund requests and have not posted a new date yet.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Stadium is expected to still be roaring with Charlotte FC and Carolina Panthers fans over the weekend.

"Rain is rain," Charlotte FC fan Mario Rubio told WCNC Charlotte. "Unless there’s a danger for us, I don’t care. I want to go and support my team."

Charlotte FC is celebrating Fan Appreciation Week, and fans at Wednesday’s block party said they aren’t letting the incoming weather get them down.

"We’d go regardless," added Jonathan Clayton. "It’d be pouring down rain, we’d be there. It’s the best experience.”

The team isn’t a stranger to rain delays. A spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte that it takes lightning or severe flooding of the field to cancel a game.

Saturday’s game will have free shirts and ponchos for fans.

Meanwhile, several high school football games have been rescheduled in Mecklenburg, Gaston, and Iredell counties.

However, college football games like UNC Charlotte, UNC Chapel Hill, Duke, and Clemson vs. NC State are still on.

USC and SC State’s game has been moved up to this Thursday, September 29.

Breakaway Music Festival said in a statement online that it is moving forward as planned at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Organizers wrote that they’re monitoring the weather and guidance from local authorities.