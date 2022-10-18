Ice skating and snow tubing coming to Truist Field this winter

During the Light the Knights Festival, the Charlotte Knights will install a regulation-size ice rink and snow tubing hill in the outfield for all to enjoy this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ice skating and snow tubing are coming to Truist Field this winter, The Charlotte Knights announced.

During the Light the Knights Festival, the Charlotte Knights will install a regulation-size ice rink and snow tubing hill in the outfield for all to enjoy this year. The event will also feature holiday lights, live entertainment, holiday treats, shopping, Santa, and more, from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Jan. 6.

Holiday Walkthrough & Light Show

The Charlotte Knights light up Uptown Charlotte again this holiday season with a walkthrough holiday experience at Truist Field. As you stroll through the ballpark, you'll be treated to tens of thousands of lights, beautiful Christmas trees, snow, and displays. Feel the magic of the holidays from Christmas Tree Lane to the Snowtastic Winter Wonderland.

Ice Skating & Hockey

The Charlotte Knights will host a regulation-size outdoor hockey rink in Uptown with activities for all to enjoy, including ice skating, learn to play hockey, tournaments, figure skating, and more. Don’t miss the action this winter!

Snow Tubing

A 6-lane, 150-foot snow tubing hill will be in right field this winter. Come and enjoy the winter fun with your friends and family during the holidays!

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts