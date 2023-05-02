QC Happenings: 7 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

This weekend boasts plenty of opportunities to hear live music and shop with local vendors in the Charlotte area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Enjoy a break from the rain this weekend with markets, live music and more in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, Feb. 3

90s Movie Series @ Camp North End

Enjoy a cozy night under the stars at Camp North End during the Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series, every Friday from now until March 31. This weekend's showing is of Groundhog Day. Find more information here.

First Fridays in Rock Hill

Every first Friday in 2023, make your way to Old Town Rock Hill for great music, food shopping at First Fridays. Find more information here.

Live Music @ The Wine Loft

Start your weekend off with live jams at The Wine Loft starting at 9 p.m. Find more information about this free event here.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Books & Buddies Book Swap @ Camp North End

Enjoy books, dogs and ice cream under one roof at the Books and Buddies Book Swap. Bring up to three of your old books to swap for new ones while you meet adoptable dogs from Charlotte-based rescue, Billie’s Buddies. There will also be dairy-free ice cream available on-site. Entry is $10. Find more information here.

Valentine’s Day NoDaHood Market @ Divine Barrel Brewing

Find all your Valentine's Day needs at the latest edition of the NoDaHood Market, featuring vendors, food trucks and more. Happening from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Find more information here.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City on Saturday as they take on the Orlando Heat in regular season action. Happening at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End the weekend with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.







