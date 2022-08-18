QC Happenings | 9 ways to have a great weekend in Charlotte

The Charlotte Pride Festival returns this weekend, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the Queen City.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Keep an eye on the skies this weekend, as there's a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Still, there are plenty ways to enjoy Charlotte Pride and more this weekend. See what's happening!

Friday, Aug. 19

Food Truck Friday

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Charlotte Pride Festival

One of Charlotte's largest street festivals returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Make your way to Uptown for the Charlotte Pride Festival, celebrating the triumphs of the LGBTQ community. Happening from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

90s Brunch @ 1501 South Mint

Bring your friends and your favorite 90s gear, and come vibe out at 1501 S. Mint for the 90s Brunch. Happening every Saturday, this brunch extravaganza features the best food, cocktails and more. Brunch kicks off at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Find more information here.

Tacos ‘N Taps Festival @ Ballantyne’s Backyard

Get ready for a good time at Ballantyne's Backyard at the Tacos ‘N Taps Festival. It will feature up some of Charlotte's best tacos and Mexican food, the best dancing music from Charlotte area bands, margaritas, contests and more. Happening from noon to 5 p.m. Find more information here.

South End Farmers Market @ Atherton Market

Get fresh produce and other locally-produced products at the South End Farmers Market. This week's event will feature annual back to school event where the first 200 can receive a free popscicle, courtesy of Morelia Paletas. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Circle K Monster Truck Bash @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

Ready your engines for a trip up to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Circle K Montster Truck Bash. These metal-mashing, 2,000-horsepower machines are sure to give an action-packed night. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., but the Pit Party opens at 4 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade

Come out for more celebration at Charlotte's Pride Festival and the highly-anticipated Pride Parade happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Find more information here.

LGBTQ Pride Comedy Show @ Comedy Zone